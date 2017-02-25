3 City Council Races, Mayor’s Seat Up for Santa Barbara’s Second District Election

Only Districts 4, 5 and 6 will choose council members this year but all voters can participate in the at-large mayor's race

Santa Barbara is the only municipality in Santa Barbara County to hold odd-year City Council elections, and three of the six council seats, plus the mayor’s office, will be on the Nov. 7 ballot to complete the city’s transition to district elections.

Prior to the last municipal election in 2015, the top three vote-getters in an at-large council race won seats on the dais.

The switch to district elections came after a California Voting Rights Act lawsuit that alleged the city had racially polarized voting, and that Latino votes were diluted in the at-large election system. The settlement came in early 2015, and the districts were established soon after.

The six zones were drawn with nearly equal population sizes, though their numbers of eligible and registered voters vary. Two of the six districts — Districts 1 and 3 — were intentionally drawn to have a majority population of Latino eligible voters.

In 2015, Council members Jason Dominguez won the District 1 seat, Randy Rowse won District 2 and Cathy Murillo won District 3.

This year, the seats currently held by Councilmen Gregg Hart, Frank Hotchkiss and Bendy White will be on the ballot, as well as the at-large mayor’s race.

» District 1 includes the Eastside, East Beach and waterfront areas, and is one of two majority-minority districts required by the settlement, in which 50 percent or more of the voting-age population must be Latino residents.

The seat is represented by Dominguez, a former prosecutor and Santa Barbara County attorney.

» District 2 covers the Mesa, Alta Mesa, Bel Air and West Beach areas, and is represented by Rowse, who owns downtown’s Paradise Café.

» District 3, represented by Murillo, includes the Westside and Lower Westside areas, and is the other majority-minority district.

Murillo is a former journalist and news and public affairs director at KCSB, the community radio station at UC Santa Barbara.

» District 4 includes the Riviera, Upper East, Eucalyptus Hill, East San Roque and Foothill areas.

» District 5 includes San Roque, Hitchcock, Upper State, Samarkand, Hidden Valley and Campanil areas, as well as the Santa Barbara Airport.

» District 6 includes the Downtown, West Downtown, Oak Park and Laguna areas.

Mayor Helene Schneider has termed out and, as of Wednesday, Murillo was the only candidate to have filed paperwork to run for mayor.

Murillo was elected to the council in 2011 and re-elected in 2015. If she were to win the mayor’s seat, the council would have to appoint someone to serve the last two years of her four-year term.

Also mulling a mayoral run is White, who lives in District 4. Elected in 2009 and terming out after the election, he has served on the city’s Planning and Water commissions, as well as the county Planning Commission.

Hotchkiss, who also lives in District 4 and was elected in 2009, told Noozhawk there’s a “one in five chance” he’ll run for mayor, noting he’d only jump in the race if he believed none of the candidates could address issues as effectively as he could.

A former actor and Associated Press journalist who worked in the public relations and real estate industries, Hotchkiss said he most likely will end up focusing on promoting his first novel, a romance story released last year. He, too, is terming out.

Only two candidates have filed paperwork to run for council as of Thursday: Hart, who is running for re-election in District 6, and Eric Friedman, an aide to Rep. Salud Carbajal, D-Santa Barbara, when he was a county supervisor, in District 5.

Hart, who has served on the California Coastal Commission and the city Planning Commission, is currently a government affairs and public information manager with the Santa Barbara County Association of Governments.

He has been elected to the council three times: in 1995, 1999 and 2013.

Terming out after two terms as mayor is Schneider, who told Noozhawk that she has not made any decisions on her future and is keeping her options open while focusing on this year’s policy issues and budget process.

Schneider, who served two terms on the council before running for mayor, previously worked for 11 years with Planned Parenthood California Central Coast, and has served on the Housing Authority of Santa Barbara and with a number of local advisory groups and committees.

Last year, she finished fourth in California’s 24th Congressional District primary, in which Carbajal was the top vote-getter.

To get on the ballot for City Council or mayor, a prospective candidate must file a nomination paper signed by at least 100 but no more than 200 registered voters. The filing deadline will be sometime this summer, according to the City Clerk’s Office.

