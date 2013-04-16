DA Still Deciding If Miguel Parra Will Face New Murder Trial

It’s still unclear whether the Santa Barbara County District Attorney’s Office will retry murder suspect Miguel Parra for the beating death of George Ied, who was attacked on his walk home to Punta Gorda Street.

Ismael Parra, Miguel’s older brother, and Michael Cardenas were both convicted of second-degree murder, but the Superior Court jury was split 10-2 on the murder charge against Miguel Parra.

Sentencing was scheduled for Tuesday, but defense attorneys continued the case until May to reset a date.

Ied, 36, was attacked in October 2010 while walking home from his workplace, the Mi Fiesta Liquor Store on Milpas Street. He died in the hospital after being on life support for several days.

Ismael Parra and Cardenas also were found guilty of felony battery charges for an incident earlier that evening in which a man was punched outside a liquor store; and of being active participants in the Eastside criminal street gang.

They could be sentenced to 15 years to life in prison for the murder conviction and more for the felony battery charge. The sentence for active participation in a gang is three years.

Steven Santana also was arrested in this case, but became a witness for the prosecution after pleading guilty to voluntary manslaughter and gang-related charges in 2011.

Deputy District Attorney Hans Almgren said Tuesday he hasn’t made a decision on retrying Miguel Parra.

He and defense attorney Sam Eaton are talking about the case and it’s possible a plea offer will be made or the case will be retried, he said.

Right now, “my guess is it will have to be retried,” he said.

All three men remain in custody at the Santa Barbara County Jail.

