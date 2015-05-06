Vote Online for Santa Barbara in Outside Magazine’s Best Town Ever Contest

Santa Barbara has been selected by Outside Magazine for the 2015 Best Town Ever contest.

It's an awesome opportunity to promote Santa Barbara, and we are one of the Best Towns Ever, right? We're calling on other local small businesses to help drive votes each week to keep us moving through the bracket and increase our chance to be the winning town.

The first round closes Thursday night, May 7, and we're in a neck-and-neck tie with Port Angeles, Wash. We want Santa Barbara to win!

In case you are not familiar with Outside Magazine, with an audience of 2.5 million it is the leading active outdoor lifestyle magazine. The annual Best Towns Ever contest is its largest program that highlights towns across the country that have great access to trails and public lands, thriving restaurants and neighborhoods, and, of course, a good beer scene.

— Daisy Weber represents Toad & Co.