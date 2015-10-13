Monday, April 30 , 2018, 3:20 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Advice

Santa Barbara ABR Enthusiastically Backs Cliff Drive Roundabout

City project wins wide support from panel, despite residents' concerns about safety

A plan to replace stop signs at the intersection of Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, above, with a roundabout got a favorable reaction Tuesday from the city’s Architectural Board of Review.
A plan to replace stop signs at the intersection of Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara, above, with a roundabout got a favorable reaction Tuesday from the city’s Architectural Board of Review. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 13, 2015 | 10:09 p.m.

Santa Barbara this week moved a step closer toward building a roundabout at the intersection of Cliff Drive and Las Positas Road.

The city's Architectural Board of Review unanimously approved the city's project, embracing the design, while acknowledging concerns about traffic speeds and pedestrian and bicycle safety.

"To me this seems like an exceptionally good design," said board chairman Kirk Gradin.

Santa Barbara wants to build a roundabout and intersection that blends vehicle, pedestrian and bicycle use.

The new intersection will feature a single-lane roundabout, wide medians in the middle of the road that allow pedestrians to cross at three different points, and a 10-foot-wide multi-use path for bicyclists and pedestrians on the Elings Park side of the road.

The city also plans to install eight new 20-foot-tall lights at the intersection.

Currently, there are stop signs on the road and a flashing traffic signal that hangs above the intersection, and motorists take turns traveling through.

Santa Barbara has long wanted to improve circulation at the intersection, but was not able until the state two years ago relinquished control of the former state highway to the city. 

A few residents spoke at the meeting to raise concerns about motorists whipping through the roundabout

"I hope we can plan so that everyone is safe here," said Cliff Drive resident Sherman Starr. "Traffic is at times unbearable. I have a terrible time just getting out of my driveway."

Star said people use Cliff Drive as a speedway. He wanted a traffic signal at the intersection.

"I am afraid with a roundabout it is continuous action," Starr said. "They are going to be going faster than they are now. They are going to be going as fast as they can because they are trying to get home."

Some residents of Alan Road, where a crossing path with a median is proposed, expressed fears that it will be difficult for them to turn left from Alan Road onto Cliff Drive.

"This is going to be a problem coming out," said nearby resident Alan McCarter.

He suggested that the city keep a stop sign there and set the speed limit for 25 mph instead of the 45 mph that currently exists.

"I don't think we can just pull the stop sign out and think everything is going to run nicely the rest of the way down the road," McCarter said.

The city's traffic engineer Derrick Bailey said otherwise.

"This is an important intersection in terms of the city's long term vision for bike and pedestrian access," Bailey said. "We don't expect there to be a significant change in the way traffic flows past Alan Road right now."

Bailey said the fastest motorists will be traveling coming out of the roundabout is 15 or 20 mph.

ABR board member Stephanie Poole said she likes the design, but was sympathetic with the residents' concerns about traffic safety.

"I see with roundabouts around town that the users gun it right after they pull out of the traffic circle," Poole said. "It just happens. It's a dangerous situation between the roundabout and Alan Road.

I hope that your design has solved that, but i don't know."

The ABR suggested that the city consider native cobblestone, which is planned to decorate the medians, and include some green landscaping within the cobblestone design, and to be sensitive to the concerns of the residents nearby before completing final design.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

A map details the plan to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara. Click to view larger
A map details the plan to construct a roundabout at the intersection of Las Positas Road and Cliff Drive in Santa Barbara.
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 