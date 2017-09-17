Santa Barbara Review Board OKs Vacation Rental Conversion Previously Denied by City Council

A vacation rental on Santa Barbara’s Eastside won approval from the Architectural Board of Review this week, even after the City Council rejected a previous version of the proposal.

The ABR voted 5-1 to allow a single-family home at 812 Jennings Ave. to become a vacation rental.

ABR member Amy Fitzgerald-Tripp opposed the conversion, citing that it was not consistent with sound community planning, a sentiment shared by neighborhood preservationists.

Unlike the previous version that was rejected by the City Council, the new proposal called for three off-street parking spaces, a move that reduced the parking impacts on the street.

Jennings Avenue is already heavily impacted by cars as motorists are only allowed to park on one side of the street.

“We were pleased that the ABR applied appropriate standards and found this project satisfies sound community planning,” said attorney John Thyne, who represents the applicant, Max Mironov.

“The project represents a significant improvement over its current configuration.”

Santa Barbara is struggling with a very low vacancy rate for rental housing, and vacation rentals have emerged as a point of debate in the conversation about the lack of affordable housing.

The city in 2016 banned short-term vacation rentals in residential zones unless those areas also include hotels. In those cases, homeowners seeking a vacation rental conversion must first get approval to convert their property to a commercial property.

The proposed Jennings Avenue conversion is in the M-1 Manufacturing Zone, and is surrounded by a mixture of commercial, industrial and apartment properties. Jennings Avenue is a one-block road between Milpas and Nopal streets, a half-block east of Montecito Street.

Some city leaders believe that removing even one home from the rental housing stock is irresponsible planning when there’s a lack of housing availability for middle-income families looking to rent.

In this case, the property owner said he attempted to rent the home for nearly a year, advertising it on craigslist at $3,000 a month, but could not find anyone to rent the home. Facing those circumstances, he said, he turned it into a vacation rental.

The conversion to a vacation rental also proposes demolishing the one-car garage, widening the driveway, and adding three uncovered parking spaces, a 3-foot-tall fence along the front of the property and landscaping.

Neighborhood residents and housing activists opposed the conversion during the meeting, saying that vacation renters often disrespect the neighborhood with loud parties that go late into the night and by parking multiple cars in the street.

The project can still be appealed to the City Council.

