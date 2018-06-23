Santa Barbara ABR Says Proposed 4-Story Apartments Look Like ‘San Francisco’

Santa Barbara’s Architectural Board of Review gave a thumbs down this week to a four-story, high-density apartment project proposed for the 800 block of De La Vina Street.

Architect Jan Hochhauser, on behalf of Jv De La Vina LLC, brought the proposal to the panel as part of a pre-application review.

Plans call for 21 apartments and 881 square feet of commercial space. The apartments would consist of 14 one-bedroom units, 4 two-bedroom units and 3 studios.

The apartment sizes would range from 523 square feet for the studios to 1,395 square feet for the two-bedrooms.

The developer is proposing 26 on-site parking spaces for the people who live on the site. The project is the latest in a wave of high-density projects that have sparked opposition in some neighborhoods, and support from affordable housing activists.

The project, at 825 De la Vina St., is envisioned to go on a site currently occupied by a parking lot for a commercial building on one side, and a two-story 1870s-era Italianate building, which is being evaluated for significance in a Historic Structures/Sites Report.

The building two doors down from the project site — at 815 De La Vina St. — is listed on the Potential Historic Resources List as eligible to be designated a city landmark. The Queen Anne Style building was constructed in 1888.

The ABR said the proposed project was so tall and built so close to the neighboring properties that it resembled San Francisco.

“What we are giving up here is a residential neighborhood,” said board member Howard Wittausch. “This space and the sky is going to go away. It sets a very dangerous precedent and trend.”

Wittausch said he questioned the livability of a project so big, with so many units packed in.

“You are going to end up with San Francisco North Beach,” Wittausch said. “I don’t know that we are ready for that in Santa Barbara.”

Board member Kevin Moore agreed that the project is startling.

“What makes Santa Barbara unique is that breathing space between buildings,” Moore said. “That’s what makes Santa Barbara Santa Barbara. It seems like San Francisco.”

Although he was not at the meeting, Historic Landmarks Commission member Anthony Grumbine sent a letter that was partially read at the meeting: “It is totally out of place with the neighborhood,” the letter stated.

The project will stand 11 feet on the first floor and 10 feet on the floors above.

Board chairman Kirk Gradin also criticized the project. He said the pre-application didn’t contain enough specifics for him to judge properly, but he was not impressed with what he did see.

“If you want intelligent responses from us you need to provide us with information,” Gradin said. “The mass, bulk and scale is not compatible with the neighborhood.”

Hochauser told Noozhawk after the meeting that he was a little taken aback by the ABR’s criticism at such an early stage.

Still, he expects the pre-application process to be beneficial in the long run.

“These days, you almost need a throwaway meeting,” Hochhauser said. “You need to be prepared to be beat up.”

