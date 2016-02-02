Friday, April 27 , 2018, 8:53 pm | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 
Boys Soccer

Santa Barbara Achieves Goal of Winning Channel League

By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | February 2, 2016 | 10:26 p.m.

Eduardo Reveles finished a corner kick from Celso Lagunas in the first half, and Santa Barbara High’s soccer team made the goal stand up for a 1-0 victory over Dos Pueblos, clinching the Channel League championship at Peabody Stadium on Tuesday.

Dos Pueblos won the title last year.

“I'm extremely proud of the boys and the effort they've put in to accomplish one of our three goals that we begin every season,” Santa Barbara coach Todd Heil said. “Winning the Channel League is no easy feat given the level and depth of talent of the five teams in the league.”

Santa Barbara is 5-0-2 in league, 18-4-3 overall and ranked 8th in CIF Division 1. Dos Pueblos fell to 2-3-2 and 11-5-6.

"Santa Barbara controlled the first half," DP coach Matt York said. "Though our team battled hard in the second half, it was to no avail."

On the goal, Reveles ran onto the corner from Lagunas and headed it past the goalkeeper for the game winner.

Santa Barbara is unbeaten in its last 11 games.

“That's a testament to the commitment of the boys to achieve our season beginning goals: win 20 games, achieve 15 shutouts and be Channel League champions,” said Heil.
 

