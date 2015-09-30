Friday, April 13 , 2018, 5:51 pm | Fair 71º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration Hints at Expansive 2016 Showcase

By Kevin Gillies for the Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration | September 30, 2015 | 5:04 p.m.

The 2016 Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration is pleased to announce 24 masterclasses and day concerts by leading recording artists at the largest premier acoustic instrument showcase in the world.

They will join over 120 luthiers (string instrument repair specialists) from around the world and host an Acoustic Trade Show offering all things instrument-related from Sept. 30 to Oct. 2, 2016.

Guests will be treated to over 600 fine instruments available for demonstration and sale directly from the makers.

Three nights of world-class evening concerts will be announced Nov. 1, 2015; limited VIP weekend package tickets will go on sale Dec. 1.

Please visit the Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration website SBAIC.com for more information.

— Kevin Gillies is the director of the Santa Barbara Acoustic Instrument Celebration

 
