Santa Barbara County's ADMHS, Sheriff's Department Report Budget Shortfalls

By Lara Cooper, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @laraanncooper | November 10, 2015 | 3:47 p.m.

Two Santa Barbara County departments that had budget shortfalls in the past gave an update on their current financials Tuesday, but county leaders say more is being done to prevent more losses in the future.

County Supervisors heard on Tuesday that 65 of the county’s 68 departments are positive or at budget as of Sept. 30 of this year. They voted unanimously to receive and file the staff report.

Two funds continue to come up short: the county’s Alcohol, Drug and Mental Health Services department, or ADMHS, and its Mental Health Service Act Fund, which are short about $2 million for the 2015-16 fiscal year. 

The Sheriff’s Department, which has reported multi-million dollar shortfalls in years past, is mostly on track so far this year with a small negative variance of $65,000, but county staff said Tuesday that salary and benefits are on track, and 43 vacancies in the department have helped offset costs.

Overtime costs have been a problem in the past as the department had struggled to cover staffing left vacant by retiring employees. The six- to nine-month training period required for new deputies has put a strain on department staff and budget bottom lines.

The Sheriff’s Department has started reviewing overtime more frequently, looking at the numbers on a bi-weekly basis.

Jail staffing and operations will be a topic of next week’s meeting, where supervisors will be discussing a consultant report that concludes the costs for the new North County Jail, and the amount of staffing needed to operate it, have been underestimated. 

Another unknown for the department’s budget is a drought water usage surcharge the Goleta Water District has begun enforcing, which could cost more than $100,000.

The jail is working to reduce their water usage, and the county may advocate for an “institutional” water rate for the jail, which provides a public service.

The county’s fire protection district is also short $1.7 million at this time, a result of incurring a lot of overtime in sending firefighting resources to Northern California fires, but that money will be reimbursed, said county budget director Tom Alvarez.

The largest shortfall comes from ADMHS, which continues to struggle with the cost of sending clients out of county for psychiatric beds not available locally.

The county has been working to bring 28 beds online that would offer a “step-down” approach, which would be a less-restrictive environment for people in mental health crisis than a locked facility.

The opening of some of those beds has been delayed due a bottleneck of certifications needed from state agencies before they can be offered, said Alice Gleghorn, ADMHS director.

Once those are available, that should free up beds in the most expensive psychiatric facility in the county, a locked treatment center known as the Psychiatric Health Facility, which costs $1,700 per day per patient.

“This is the most expensive alternative we have,” said county budget director Tom Alvarez of the PHF. “We want to be utilizing it in the appropriate manner.”

A step-down facility with less-restrictive care for local patients would cost less than $300 a day, county staff said.

Gleghorn and staff will be presenting more details in December about the beds and how the department is changing its system. 

