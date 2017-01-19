Santa Barbara Adventure Receives 10-Year Contract at Channel Islands

Santa Barbara Adventure Company has received a 10-year concession contract to operate guided sea-kayak and snorkel tours at Scorpion Anchorage on Santa Cruz Island in the Channel Islands National Park.

Scorpion Anchorage is a Marine Protected Area and part of NOAA Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary. Santa Cruz Island offers world-class sea-cave kayaking and wildlife viewing opportunities.

"I am so proud of the SB Adventure Company team, for all their hard work and dedication to earning this NPS contract,” said Michael Cohen, owner/director. “It has been our mission to connect our guests to nature and the Channel Islands National Park and Sanctuary, since I started this business 18 years ago with just a handful of kayaks and an old pick-up truck.

“To be selected by the NPS is a huge triumph. We are excited to be able to continue to bring school groups, veterans and travelers from all over the world to our beloved National Park,” Cohen said.

In addition to guided kayaking, Santa Barbara Adventure Company provides outdoor education programs for school groups, corporate team-building events, high ropes challenge courses, wine country tours and other adventures. On Santa Cruz Island it is authorized to offer sea-cave kayaking tours, guided snorkel tours, snorkel equipment rentals, and the sale of some convenience items.

Santa Barbara Adventure Company has operated in Channel Islands National Park since 2007, and will move forward doing business as Channel Islands Adventure Company for all island tours.

The new guided sea-kayak tours concession contract at Channel Islands National Park takes effect March 1. More information about tours to Channel Islands National Park and National Marine Sanctuary can be found at http://www.sbadventureco.com/.

— Michael Cohen for Santa Barbara Adventure Company.