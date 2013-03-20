Advisory Warns of Blustery Afternoon Conditions

Hold on to your hats!

That’s essentially Wednesday’s advice from the National Weather Service, which issued a wind advisory for Santa Barbara County’s South Coast, as well as local mountain areas.

The advisory takes effect at 2 p.m., with northwest winds increasing to 15 to 30 mph, and gusts to 45 mph, forecasters said.

Winds are expected to shift to the north by the evening, and continue until the early-morning hours Thursday.

Local roadways likely to be affected by the gusty conditions include Highway 154 over San Marcos Pass, and Highway 101 from Santa Barbara to Gaviota. Motorists in those areas are urged to use extra caution.

Sunny skies are expected through the weekend, with daytime highs near 70 and overnight lows in the upper 40s.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.