Santa Barbara Council Agrees to Fund After-School Programs, Park Ranger Services for Schools

By Shaun Kahmann, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 30, 2014 | 7:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council agreed Tuesday to continue funding after-school programs for another year and renewed a contract to provide park ranger services to 12 Santa Barbara Unified School District campuses.

The city will contribute funding to programs that include After School Opportunities for Kids (A-OK), Recreational Afterschool Program (RAP) and the Junior High Afterschool Sports Program.

The district and the city's Parks & Recreation Department coordinate programs and enter agreements for funding and management every year.

Among the after-school programs, RAP provides homework help, after-school care and recreation services at four elementary schools in the city. Participants pay $150 for 30 days of service, $70 for a 10-day pass or $10 for one-day drop-ins.

In addition to the RAP program funding, the city grants $60,000 in scholarships. 

A-OK provides tutoring at seven Title 1 elementary schools, which is funded with state grant funding and contributions from the city, district and local nonprofits. The program’s services cost $20 to $30 a month. 

The Junior High Afterschool Sports Program supports student athletics in conjunction with the Santa Barbara Unified School District.

The district is paying $31,420 for rangers to patrol school grounds and report vandalism, secure windows and doors, and coordinate with school administrators on security issues.

Park rangers patrol the seven elementary schools, three junior high schools and Santa Barbara High School on a daily or weekend basis. 

These agreements were already approved by Santa Barbara Unified's Board of Education. 

Noozhawk intern Shaun Kahmann

