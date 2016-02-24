City of Santa Barbara Agrees To Open Day Warming Center

The city of Santa Barbara voted unanimously this week to spend $30,000 to help open a homeless day center at Earl Warren Showgrounds during the winter season.

The day centers will open when the overnight temperature drops to 35 degrees or less or there is a 50 percent or greater chance of rain.

The Santa Barbara County Board of Supervisors on Jan. 19 unanimously approved $91,000 of General Fund monies to establish a day shelter on the South Coast and in the North County, through April 30.

The city's vote was to help pay for the South Coast center.

"Ideally we would have done this in October and instead of the middle of winter," said Mayor Helene Schneider, adding that what matters is that "when it does rain there is a place for people to go and that's what is really important."

The Central Coastal Collaboration on Homelessness is providing coordination of the program at no additional cost.

The shelter will operate from 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. Officials expect between about 50 to 150 people to use the services each day that it is open.

Easy Lift Transportation has volunteered to transport people to Earl Warren Showgrounds. The money will also pay for meals and outreach services, including mental health.

Alcohol and drugs are banned from the center.

Councilman Frank Hotchkiss wondered if the activation degrees should be softened.

"Thirty-five degrees is really cold," Hotchkiss said. "I am wondering if it should be something like 40 degrees. Thirty-five degrees, we are three degrees from freezing."

Tom Widroe, president of watchdog group City Watch, agreed the money was well-spent.

"It's a humane thing to do when it gets too cold outside," Widroe said.

