Sustainable Living the Focus of Santa Barbara AIA Architectural Tour

Sustainable living will be the focus of this year’s Santa Barbara AIA architectural tour.

The public is invited to tour six residential projects and two institutional buildings featuring the state of environmentally-conscious design. The projects include single-family houses, multi-family projects and a unique shared-workspace environment.

Taylor Residence (John D. Kelley, AIA): This Tea Fire rebuild is located on a spectacular hillside view property, replacing a 1960s rustic timber-frame that could not be rebuilt under current codes. The new design honors the unique character of the original home, while revising the interior floor plan. Energy efficiency, fire safety and improved structural integrity are now apparent throughout, and drought-tolerant landscaping integrates the home into the site.

Overlook House (Ensberg-Jacobs Architects): Enhancing the stunning views of this Southern California ranch house was the goal of this dramatic renovation project. The designers eliminated awkward elements of the original floor plan and exterior hardscape, creating a sustainable environment with natural light, natural ventilation, and graceful function, circulation and comfort.

Tomeo Project (Harrison Design): This major Mesa remodel was once a modest 1950’s ranch house. The interior of the house was opened up for volume and connected indoor and outdoor spaces. Merging the previous living, dining and kitchen space to create one grand room opened views to the outside and added more space. Toward the goal of making the home energy self-sufficient, sustainable finishes are found throughout, a 7kw photovoltaic system provides all the home’s electricity, and a solar water system heats the pool. The landscape design created inviting spaces that include a new pool, deck, turtle pond, a high tech fountain, and ocean view bocce court.

Mesa House (DesignARC/Kevin Dumain, AIA): This California bungalow renovation was designed as a residence for the architect and his wife. The three-story design with a small footprint on a tight site leaves room for outdoor living and provides southern exposure to all the primary living spaces within this passive solar home. The design responds to the downward sloping site by placing the garage on the second floor. The short driveway saves space for landscaping and outdoor living. At the bottom of the site is a meadow like lawn of native grasses that also captures the storm water runoff. Reclaimed materials have been put to use throughout the project.

Habitat for Humanity (DMHA Architecture + Interior Design): This multi-family project contains 12 affordable income units built by volunteers in conjunction with the considerable skills of Santa Barbara contractor Allen & Associates. The sustainability goals are to provide comfortable and healthy homes with low operating costs. Energy savings are projected at 80 percent better than current Title 24 standards. Super-insulation and energy-efficient doors, windows, framing, heat recovery and solar electricity and hot water are features of this project.

UCSB Ocean Science Education Building (EHDD Architecture): This new shoreline-facing addition to the university complex is made up of two spaces. The south wing houses the Channel Islands National Marine Sanctuary, and the north wing houses the Outreach Center for Teaching Ocean Science to provide hands-on marine education for K-12 students. The OSEB takes advantage of spectacular Pacific views, and the latest in lighting and plumbing fixtures reduce energy and water consumption. Drought-tolerant landscaping and reclaimed irrigation enhance the aggressive environmental goals of this project.

Victoria Garden Mews (Thompson-Naylor Architects): This multi-family project includes four homes surrounded by a peaceful garden, with an emphasis on beautiful design, cutting-edge technology, and sustainable building and living practices. It is within walking/biking distance of city attractions. The project is the vision of three families who had the goal of making this project as green as possible. The four separate homes, tied together through an integrated landscape, was conceived, designed and built by the families involved and their team of architects and landscape designer.

Synergy (DMHA Architecture + Interior Design): This state-of-the-art business incubator and co-working facility was created through the complete re-purposing of a 1920s-era vintage warehouse on the fringe of Santa Barbara’s Funk Zone. The interior architecture was inspired by entrepreneurial culture: lean, clean and functional. Natural materials and finishes are highlighted by high-efficiency LED color lighting, and custom-designed furniture was made from locally-sourced Alder and Spruce trees. The result is an open, collaborative community workspace serving startup businesses and professional design firms.

