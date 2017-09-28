Santa Barbara Airbus Adds to LAX Shuttle Fleet

Santa Barbara Airbus began a fleet modernization program in late 2016 to enhance the customer experience by providing newer luxury transportation to and from LAX by adding four new VanHool coaches to its fleet.

Santa Barbara Airbus completed the first phase of the overhaul by unveiling the latest addition two weeks ago. The four new VanHools already have completed hundreds of roundtrips.

The new coach purchases underscore the brand’s commitment to driving innovation and sustainability that improves customer experience, decreases environmental impact, and offers a range of industry-leading benefits.

VanHool enhancements include: clean, efficient diesel technology; wi-fi, upgraded restrooms, air-conditioning; luxurious interior and seating; and power outlets.

“We plan to retire some of our older coaches that have served our customers well,” said Eric Onnen, Santa Barbara Airbus co-founder/CEO.

“We’re excited about modernizing our fleet and continue to delight our customers when we’re on the road. In fact, we have a few more additions to go to get our entire LAX fleet upgraded,” he said.

Located in Goleta, Santa Barbara Airbus was founded in 1983 as a locally owned and operated company. For more information, visit www.sbairbus.com.

— Kristin Chambers for Santa Barbara Airbus.