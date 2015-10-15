Santa Barbara Airbus Dedicates $500 in Matching Funds for Head Start Program

Advice

Santa Barbara Airbus pledges $500 in matching funds for Community Action Commission’s (CAC) Head Start helmet campaign.



Santa Barbara Airbus is challenging Santa Barbara County residents to donate $10 or more to CAC’s Head Start helmet fundraising drive. Each $10 donation will purchase a bicycle helmet for use by children at local Head Start centers. Santa Barbara Airbus will match donations through November.

“I am awed by Santa Barbara Airbus’s unwavering support of low-income families and children. Now donors will be able to double their giving power," said CAC Executive Director Fran Forman. "Each $10 donation will provide 2 helmets for the children, one purchased with funds contributed by the donor, and the other purchased with the Santa Barbara Airbus’s match.”

With Santa Barbara Airbus’s generous donation, CAC is close to reaching its $1000 helmet campaign goal.

Helmets are important for the children attending Head Start because they are at the perfect age to start learning proper bike safety habits. According to the U.S. Department of Transportation, National Highway Traffic Safety Administration, the fundamental motor skills needed for safe bicycle riding develop between the ages of 2 and 7.

To make a donation to CAC’s helmet campaign, go to www.cacsb.org/support-cac.

— Matthew Regan is the development specialist for Community Action Commission.