Santa Barbara Airbus Forms New Partnership with Google Maps

Locally owned and operated for more than 30 years, Santa Barbara Airbus knows a thing or two about going places. The transportation company, which offers daily LAX shuttle service and chartered bus services, traveled more than 1 million miles last year.

Eric Onnen, CEO and co-founder of Santa Barbara Airbus, is excited to announce that Airbus is going somewhere they’ve never been before: Google Maps.

“We are excited to announce that our LAX Shuttle Service information, routes and schedule are now publicly viewable and accessible via Google Maps,” Onnen said.

Ryan Poscharsky, strategic partner manager at Google, said, "We are pleased to welcome Santa Barbara Airbus to Google Maps. Santa Barbara Airbus has shown a commitment to innovating, as well as serving and attracting new riders. Together we can provide useful and accurate information to help people quickly get to where they want to go."

Santa Barbara Airbus offers 16 scheduled trips daily between Los Angeles International Airport with stops in Goleta, Santa Barbara and Carpinteria. The earliest bus departs Santa Barbara at 3:50 a.m. to arrive at LAX by 6 a.m. and the last pickup from LAX is at 10 p.m. The Airbus operates the same schedule every day and is open every day except Christmas and Thanksgiving.

Both residents of Santa Barbara County and the thousands of visitors who come to the area each year will benefit from having Santa Barbara Airbus on Google Maps.

Google Maps provides a simple, intuitive interface to customize pickup and delivery locations, times and routes. Travelers can search the date and time they wish to travel to see various options, each listing amount of time and number of transfers. Via Google Maps, locals and visitors alike will be able to see Santa Barbara Airbus information in conjunction with local Santa Barbara transit bus information, making it even easier to travel to and from their destination.

In addition to the benefits for those in Santa Barbara, international and mobile travelers will now find it easier to get to and from Santa Barbara. The Airbus schedule and information is now easily accessible by mobile devices (such as the Google Maps mobile app on iPhone and Android; and through the mobile web for devices including Blackberry and Windows Mobile.)

“Now, Santa Barbara Airbus is available at people's fingertips no matter where they are," said Daniel Butters, business manager at Santa Barbara Airbus. "In our ever-connected world, Airbus is thrilled to be connecting with travelers throughout the world using Google Maps.”

Google Maps provides support for over 40 languages, allowing the thousands of international visitors to the Santa Barbara area to find directions and information in their native language.

“We encourage everyone to check out Santa Barbara AIRBUS on Google Maps,” Onnen said. "We’re excited about what it can do for you!”

— Laura Kath is a publicist representing Santa Barbara Airbus.