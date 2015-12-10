Santa Barbara Airport Announces Fourth Annual Songs of the Season

Advice

The Santa Barbara Airport’s fourth annual Songs of the Season is scheduled to take place Wednesday, Dec. 16, 2015, from 2:30 - 4:30 p.m. at the Airline Terminal.

The public is invited to attend this year’s event, featuring the exceptionally talented San Marcos High School Madrigal Singers and A Cappella Choir; Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers; The Young Singers Club and Opera soloist Peter Kravchuk.

The singers will perform as follows:

» 2:30 p.m. Santa Marcos High School Madrigal Singers

» 3:10 p.m. Peter Kravchuk

​» 3:30 p.m. Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers

» 4 p.m. The Young Singers Club

The Santa Barbara Airport is located at 500 James Fowler Road in Santa Barbara. There is ample parking directly in front of the Airline Terminal.

Songs of the Season is a community event sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara, Airport Department.

Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City Santa Barbara that serves over 640,000 passengers annually.

— Hazel Jones is the director of the Santa Barbara Airport.