New Nonstop Flights to Sacramento Announced by Santa Barbara Airport

The Santa Barbara Airport is getting another new airline route.

Contour Airlines announced Thursday that it will launch daily nonstop service to Sacramento International Airport beginning April 16.

Booking will start Feb. 1, airport spokeswoman Lynn Houston said.

Flights will be offered on Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet aircraft featuring amenities such an in-flight entertainment system, 36 inches of legroom and complimentary beverage service, as well as one checked bag free of charge to all passengers.

The carrier also will increase the number of flights from Santa Barbara to Oakland and Las Vegas to two daily round-trips starting in May, Houston said.

"We are thrilled our successful new partnership with Contour Airlines is already expanding," Deanna Zachrisson, an airport spokeswoman, said in a news release. "Contour's Sacramento service provides easy accessibility for local business travelers and those who want to explore our historic capital city for pleasure.”

The Santa Barbara Airport served nearly 786,000 passengers last year, and is the 13th largest airport in California. It is operated by the city of Santa Barbara.

