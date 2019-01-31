Pixel Tracker

Thursday, January 31 , 2019, 10:56 pm | Fair 49º

 
 
 
 

New Nonstop Flights to Sacramento Announced by Santa Barbara Airport

Contour Airlines will start offering once-daily flights to state capital on April 16, and will add flights to Oakland and Las Vegas

Contour Airlines Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet. Click to view larger
Contour Airlines announced Thursday that it will launch daily nonstop service between Santa Barbara and Sacramento beginning April 16. The airline will use Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet aircraft, above. (Contributed photo)
By Brooke Holland, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @NoozhawkNews | January 31, 2019 | 9:25 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport is getting another new airline route.

Contour Airlines announced Thursday that it will launch daily nonstop service to Sacramento International Airport beginning April 16.

Booking will start Feb. 1, airport spokeswoman Lynn Houston said.

Flights will be offered on Embraer ERJ-135 regional jet aircraft featuring amenities such an in-flight entertainment system, 36 inches of legroom and complimentary beverage service, as well as one checked bag free of charge to all passengers.

The carrier also will increase the number of flights from Santa Barbara to Oakland and Las Vegas to two daily round-trips starting in May, Houston said.

"We are thrilled our successful new partnership with Contour Airlines is already expanding," Deanna Zachrisson, an airport spokeswoman, said in a news release. "Contour's Sacramento service provides easy accessibility for local business travelers and those who want to explore our historic capital city for pleasure.”

The Santa Barbara Airport served nearly 786,000 passengers last year, and is the 13th largest airport in California. It is operated by the city of Santa Barbara.

Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made using a credit card, Apple Pay or Google Pay, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Email
Select your monthly membership
Or choose an annual membership
×

Payment Information

Membership Subscription

You are enrolling in . Thank you for joining the Hawks Club.

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.
You may cancel your membership at any time by sending an email to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >

Meet Your Realtor Sponsored by Village Properties

Photo of Dianne and Brianna Johnson
Dianne and Brianna Johnson
"We are committed to making our clients feel special by providing the concierge level service they deserve."

Full Profile >

 
 