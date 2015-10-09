Santa Barbara Airport Hits 96 Degrees, Breaks Heat Record

Advice

The Santa Barbara Airport had a record-breaking high of 96 degrees Friday but the entire county had a scorching day, according to the National Weather Service.

Downtown Santa Barbara recorded a high of 104 degrees, Santa Ynez reached 100 degrees, Lompoc hit 84 and Santa Maria peaked at 90, according to the 4:10 p.m. update from NOAA.

With sundowners, it's possible the temperatures could get even higher after 5 p.m., when typically all the heating up is done by late afternoon, according to the National Weather Service.

The Santa Barbara Airport record broke a 1994 high of 95 degrees. The all-time high for the Santa Barbara Airport in October was 103 degrees in 1987.

— Noozhawk managing editor Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.