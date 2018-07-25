Wednesday, July 25 , 2018, 11:45 pm | Fair 68º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns Soaring into Retirement

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | July 25, 2018 | 9:40 p.m.
headshot Click to view larger
Hazel Johns (Contributed photo)

Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns is leaving her post at the end of August. 

Johns began with the city in 1987 and was promoted 25 years later to airport director after Karen Ramsdell retired in 2013. 

“In the last five years, Hazel has moved the Airport forward, seeking out increased airline service and adding more departures on popular routes to meet the demand in the South Coast,” City Administrator Paul Casey said in a statement.

“She’s been a valuable member of our executive team and is genuinely one of the nicest people you can find. We’ll miss working with her.”

Ridership at the Santa Barbara Airport had plunged 27 percent between 2000 and 2017, but the numbers started to rise again last year.

Part of that is credited to the fact Santa Barbara added flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to the city.

Johns oversaw 63 employees and operations, maintenance, fiscal management, and long-term capital planning. The Airport property is comprised of 400 acres of wetlands and 95 acres of commercial/industrial property leased to businesses.

According to a news release, Johns is credited with looking for new air service options during a time when airlines were offering fewer routes at smaller airports.

During Johns' time at the city, Santa Barbara also spent $54 million to rebuild and remodel its aiport terminal

Prior to joining the Santa Barbara Airport, Hazel was the Business and Property Manager for the Oklahoma City Department of Airports.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through Stripe below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments and a mailing address for checks.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover
One click only, please!

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 