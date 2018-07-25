Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns Soaring into Retirement

Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns is leaving her post at the end of August.

Johns began with the city in 1987 and was promoted 25 years later to airport director after Karen Ramsdell retired in 2013.

“In the last five years, Hazel has moved the Airport forward, seeking out increased airline service and adding more departures on popular routes to meet the demand in the South Coast,” City Administrator Paul Casey said in a statement.

“She’s been a valuable member of our executive team and is genuinely one of the nicest people you can find. We’ll miss working with her.”

Ridership at the Santa Barbara Airport had plunged 27 percent between 2000 and 2017, but the numbers started to rise again last year.

Part of that is credited to the fact Santa Barbara added flights to Dallas/Fort Worth International Airport, according to the city.

Johns oversaw 63 employees and operations, maintenance, fiscal management, and long-term capital planning. The Airport property is comprised of 400 acres of wetlands and 95 acres of commercial/industrial property leased to businesses.

According to a news release, Johns is credited with looking for new air service options during a time when airlines were offering fewer routes at smaller airports.

During Johns' time at the city, Santa Barbara also spent $54 million to rebuild and remodel its aiport terminal

Prior to joining the Santa Barbara Airport, Hazel was the Business and Property Manager for the Oklahoma City Department of Airports.

