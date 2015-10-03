Friday, June 22 , 2018, 8:42 pm | Fair 61º

 
 
 
 
Santa Barbara Airport Extends TSA Pre✓ Enrollment

By Hazel Johns for the Santa Barbara Airport | October 3, 2015 | 12:57 p.m.

Due to popular demand, the enrollment period for the TSA Pre✓ program at the Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) has been extended through the week of Oct. 26–30.

The Airport made special arrangements for travelers to enroll in the TSA Pre✓ program for the week of Oct. 19–23, 2015, but when it sold out in the first two weeks of the announcement the enrollment period was extended in order to serve all the passengers in the region.

This TSA Pre✓ program allows participating flyers to skip the long lines and speed through airport screening by leaving on their shoes, light jackets and belts and leaving laptops and compliant liquids in carry-on bags. 

Over 120 airports have dedicated TSA Pre✓ lanes and 11 airlines participate in the program.

Passengers throughout the region can pre-enroll and schedule an appointment by clicking here

Make sure you select “Santa Barbara” as your location during the enrollment process. When you type in Santa Barbara or your zip code a menu will appear with Santa Barbara Airport at the top of the list.
 
On the day of your appointment, please come to the Santa Barbara Airline Terminal, 500 James Fowler Road, Santa Barbara, CA 93117. You will complete the process onsite by being fingerprinted and showing identification that provides proof of citizenship and a photo I.D.

If you have a passport, that is all you will need to bring. If you do not have a passport, a current unexpired driver's license and valid proof of citizenship, such as an original or certified copy of your birth certificate will be required.

Please visit TSA Pre✓ for a complete list of acceptable required documents.

The TSA Pre✓ application fee is $85 and good for five years and should be paid onsite by credit card, money order, company check or certified/cashier's check. Cash and personal checks are not accepted. 

Once approved, you will be given a known traveler number or KTN, which will be included on all future boarding passes, on any airline, at any participating airports. 

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is the gateway to the American Riviera. It supports 3 major airlines that offer non-stop flights to Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles and one-stops to everywhere in the world. 

Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara and serves over 700,000 passengers annually.

— Hazel Johns is the director of the Santa Barbara Airport.

 

