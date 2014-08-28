Santa Barbara Airport Gearing Up for Busy Labor Day Weekend

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates another busy Labor Day weekend Thursday through Monday.

Passengers should arrive 90 minutes prior to their departure to ensure an easy and enjoyable experience.

There is plenty of convenient parking within a short distance of the airline terminal. SBA’s Short Term Parking Lot, located directly across from the terminal entrance, at 500 Fowler Road, is a convenient option for those dropping off or picking up passengers.

Those who travel for short durations may also wish to consider this parking option at $20 a day ($2 for the first hour and $1 for each additional). Long Term Parking Lot 1, located adjacent to the terminal, is but a short walk to ticketing — $12 a day ($2 for the first hour and $1 for each additional).

For those picking up passengers who do not wish to park, please use our cell phone lots at the WWII Memorial off James Fowler Road or the Slough Overlook off William Moffett Road.

Due to TSA security regulations in place since Sept. 11, 2001, vehicles are not permitted to park at the terminal curb unless active loading or unloading is taking place.

We encourage all passengers to visit the Transportation Security Administration’s website page “What to Know Before You Go.”

Santa Barbara Airport offers flights to six nonstop destinations: Seattle, Portland, San Francisco, Denver, Phoenix and Los Angeles, and one-stop travel to everywhere in the world.

SBA is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City Santa Barbara and serves nearly 710,000 passengers annually.

— Hazel Johns is director of the Santa Barbara Airport.