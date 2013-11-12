Santa Barbara Airport Begins Pavement Work on General Aviation Runway 15R-33L

The Santa Barbara Airport will begin a Pavement Rehabilitation Project for Runway 15R-33L on Tuesday. Funded by the Federal Aviation Administration, the project will involve removing the surface pavement, filling existing under pavement cracks, and then re-paving a new asphalt surface course on the 4,184-foot runway.

The airport’s other two runways — the main runway 7-25, utilized by jet and turbo-prop aircraft, and parallel runway 15L-33R, used primarily by smaller single- and multiengine aircraft — will not be affected by the closure of runway 15R-33L.

The $1.7 million Pavement Rehabilitation Project was awarded to Granite Construction Co. The project will be completed in January.

The Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara, and serves more than 720,000 passengers annually.

— Lynn Houston is the marketing coordinator for the Santa Barbara Airport.