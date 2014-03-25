Sunday, April 29 , 2018, 3:09 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Marketing Partners Receive Top Industry Awards

By Hazel Johns for the Santa Barbara Airport | March 25, 2014 | 5:15 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport announced Tuesday that marketing partner BBM&D Strategic Branding has won an American Advertising Award for its design of the airport’s Aviation History brochure.

The American Advertising Awards are the advertising industry’s largest award competition with more than 40,000 entries annually. BBM&D’s design won in the American Advertising Federation Coastal California competition for creative excellence.

The SBA’s most recent television commercial, “Easy Come, Easy Go,” was awarded the grand prize in the nationwide competition among all Cox Media markets.

Cox Media director/producer Shawn Forry was also awarded a Silver Addy Award for the commercial.

“We are very happy for Barbara Brown, founder and president of BBM&D, and Shawn Forry, Cox Communications, for being recognized by their peers with such prestigious awards,” said Hazel Johns, acting airport director. “Working with such creative and talented individuals to promote the airport and its services has been a rewarding experience, and we are proud of their accomplishments!”

— Hazel Johns is acting director of the Santa Barbara Airport.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 