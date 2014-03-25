Santa Barbara Airport Marketing Partners Receive Top Industry Awards

The Santa Barbara Airport announced Tuesday that marketing partner BBM&D Strategic Branding has won an American Advertising Award for its design of the airport’s Aviation History brochure.

The American Advertising Awards are the advertising industry’s largest award competition with more than 40,000 entries annually. BBM&D’s design won in the American Advertising Federation Coastal California competition for creative excellence.

The SBA’s most recent television commercial, “Easy Come, Easy Go,” was awarded the grand prize in the nationwide competition among all Cox Media markets.

Cox Media director/producer Shawn Forry was also awarded a Silver Addy Award for the commercial.

“We are very happy for Barbara Brown, founder and president of BBM&D, and Shawn Forry, Cox Communications, for being recognized by their peers with such prestigious awards,” said Hazel Johns, acting airport director. “Working with such creative and talented individuals to promote the airport and its services has been a rewarding experience, and we are proud of their accomplishments!”

— Hazel Johns is acting director of the Santa Barbara Airport.