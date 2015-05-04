Santa Barbara Airport Partners with Thanks Again to Enhance the Passenger Experience

The Santa Barbara Airport has joined Thanks Again, the world’s only airport loyalty coalition, to offer travelers valuable rewards when they park, shop or dine at the airport.

Via Thanks Again, SBA is now afforded the opportunity to better engage its passengers and positively impact their day of travel experience.

Thanks Again member passengers automatically earn more frequent flier miles, hotel points or cash back when they park, shop, dine or utilize services at the Santa Barbara Airport. Once enrolled, travelers can also earn the same cherished benefit at 150 other airports and thousands of neighborhood businesses across North America.

Enrollment in the Thanks Again program is free, convenient and secure. Passengers simply register any American Express, MasterCard or Visa credit/debit cards at thanksagain.com/SBA and then use those cards for purchases at participating locations to automatically earn 1 mile or two points per $1 spent. New members will also receive 100 bonus miles or 200 bonus points when they enroll with a mobile device over the web or by texting FLYSBA to 82257.

“In addition to offering a superior day of travel experience, we are excited to recognize and reward our passengers for choosing our airport and utilizing our parking, shopping and dining options,” Santa Barbara Airport Director Hazel Johns said. “It is important that we recognize our passengers and properly engage them with relevant offers and push notifications while they travel through Santa Barbara Airport.”

In addition to the airport, Santa Barbara area merchants can also participate in Thanks Again to enable member passengers to earn their favorite rewards in the local community.

“Frequent travelers tend to be the best customers of both airports and off-airport businesses," Johns said. "We see an opportunity for the airport to further extend its reach into the community by encouraging local merchants to participate in the Thanks Again program. This Santa Barbara coalition loyalty opportunity is seamless, easy to implement and beneficial to everyone.”

“We are excited to partner with Santa Barbara and provide SBA with a turnkey, airport-wide loyalty and engagement solution,” said Jay Ellis, Thanks Again senior vice president of global network development. “Thanks Again’s partnership with Santa Barbara Airport delivers additional value to SBA, SBA passengers and other airports that participate in our unprecedented Airport Loyalty Coalition.”

— Lynn Houston represents the Santa Barbara Airport.