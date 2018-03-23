Santa Barbara Airport Passenger Cited After TSA Finds Loaded Gun in Carry-on Luggage

A loaded gun was found inside a traveler’s carry-on bag at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport on Friday, according to the Transportation Security Administration.

A TSA officer who was screening carry-on luggage discovered a loaded 9mm Glock 43 pistol in a passenger’s bag around 4:30 p.m. Friday, the TSA said in a news release.

The unidentified passenger was a woman reportedly traveling from SBA to Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport.

The TSA contacted the Santa Barbara Airport Patrol who responded to the security checkpoint, and the Airport Patrol issued the woman a citation, airport spokeswoman Lynn Houston said.

“She had a certificate to carry a concealed weapon from Arizona — she was not a police officer or a sheriff — but she did have the right to carry a firearm,” Houston said. “The gun was confiscated, she was cited, flew to Phoenix, and will appear in court.”

The passenger allegedly said she had forgotten to check in her gun, according to the airport.

According to the TSA, the agency found 3,957 firearms in passengers’ carry-on bags nationwide.

The agency discovered two firearms at SBA’s security checkpoint in 2016, none were found in 2017, and Friday was the first time this year a firearm was found in carry-on luggage at SBA, the TSA said.

Firearms, ammunition, firearm parts and realistic replicas of firearms are prohibited in carry-on baggage, according to the TSA.

The items can be transported in a checked bag if the traveler declares them to the airline at the ticket counter.

Firearms in checked baggage must be unloaded and stored in a locked, hard-sided case.

TSA urges passengers to contact the airline for firearm and ammunition policies and to check local laws related to the carrying and transport of firearms.

Penalties can range from local or state criminal charges or levying a civil penalty of up to $9,800 for bringing a dangerous weapon such as a firearm to the checkpoint, according to the TSA.

Information related to the commercial air transport of firearms and ammunition can be found here.

No further details were available.

