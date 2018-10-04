Thursday, October 4 , 2018, 9:42 pm | Fair 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Officials Map Plans to Keep Passenger Growth Taking Off

New carriers and new routes helping ridership rebound, but getting locals to use Santa Barbara facility remains elusive

Santa Barbara Airport Click to view larger
The Santa Barbara Airport is on track to see nearly 750,000 passengers flying in and out this year. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | October 4, 2018 | 7:30 p.m.

Santa Barbara Airport officials are expressing optimism that the facility’s slumping ridership has turned the corner.

“It’s about selling your airport to the airlines, and it is about selling your region to the airlines,” Deanna Zachrisson, the airport’s business development manager, told the City Council on Tuesday.

“Airlines are very data-driven. Essentially, they ask us to show us the money.”

The airlines had barely started to recover from the 9/11 terrorist attacks when the economy tanked in 2008, and airlines consolidated, pulling out of smaller markets such as Santa Barbara.

The airport hired a consultant, Kevin Schorr, vice president of Campbell-Hill Aviation Group LLC in Alexandria, Va., to help it grow the number of passengers who fly in and out.

In 2007, 854,389 passengers flew out of the airport, a nearly 1,000-acre property at 500 James Fowler Road. This year, the airport is expecting a total of around 747,203.

The airport has added new airlines, routes and increased seat capacity over the last 18 months.

In addition, Contour Airlines plans to launch a direct flight to and from Oakland on Oct. 16 and then a direct flight to and from Las Vegas on Oct. 18.

By 2019, Schorr said, “we should get back to levels we were seeing before 2007-2008.”

One of the challenges for people to fly in and out of Santa Barbara is the cost, with fares that are 37 percent higher than at other California airports.

“That’s what the market will bear,” Schorr noted.

One way to lower the fares is to add more airlines. Santa Barbara, officials say, must convince airlines that even though the city is only 100 miles from Los Angeles, it is better to fly in and out of Santa Barbara than LAX.

“It’s 100 miles, but it is 100 miles of driving misery,” Zachrisson said. “Santa Barbara is not Los Angeles.”

The city is also looking north.

“San José, for example, would be a great fit for us,” she added.

Zachrisson said the airport plans to waive landing fees for new airlines that choose a nonstop destination out of Santa Barbara.

In addition to the two new flights to and from Oakland and Las Vegas, the city has nonstop flights to Los Angeles, San Francisco, Dallas, Denver, Minneapolis, Phoenix, Portland and Seattle.

Santa Barbara, however, wants to capture the many locals who fly from airports other than SBA.

For example, only 4,353 passengers used the Santa Barbara Airport to fly to Las Vegas, even though studies show that 86,000 air travelers in the area got to Las Vegas from another airport.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

