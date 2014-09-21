Santa Barbara Airport Plans to Build Space for Small Businesses

City to use proceeds from sale of property to Direct Relief to construct new industrial facilities for small companies, startups

The money earned from selling off a piece of Santa Barbara Airport property will be used to construct new nearby buildings, which would be leased out to local small businesses.

Airport Director Hazel Johns said the plan to build such space has been in the works since 1997.

The development will become reality in the next few years thanks to the recently approved sale of land north of Hollister Avenue in the airport’s commercial industrial area to Goleta-based Direct Relief, a nonprofit humanitarian nonprofit that plans to build a new facility.

Earlier this month, the City Council approved the exchange, agreeing to sell Direct Relief six to 8½ acres of land at 6100 Hollister Ave. at a base price of $25 per square foot — between $6.5 million and $8.5 million, depending on final design plans.

“When that sale occurs, the proceeds will be used to construct new industrial commercial property at the airport,” Johns told Noozhawk.

The industrial buildings with small, generic office space would be built north of Hollister Avenue in the industrial commercial park, along Hollister or in vacant parcels behind buildings that front Hollister.

Johns said the airport currently leases to 135 businesses, having created a niche market for many entrepreneurs who start somewhere small and eventually outgrow the space.

“Right now, we have tenants start off with 1,500 square feet and then need another 1,500,” she said. “We have all kinds of tenants.”

The smaller spaces seem to lease better than those closer to 6,000 square feet, she said, because businesses would still have room for research and development and engineering.

Some contractors lease space for storage, and other tenants include Vista Steel, a state crime lab, Southern California Edison R&D and more.

Johns expected the Direct Relief sales agreement to become effective next month, at which time the organization would begin an 18-month design period through the city — a process that can be extended an additional six months.

The final sales price and a construction date were still fluid, but Johns said the airport hopes to build at least six small buildings for the project.

