Santa Barbara Airport Ready to Start Runway Rehabilitation Project Next Year

The $8.8-million project to resurface the main runway is expected to start in April and will cause overnight closures at the airport

This time next year, aircraft landing at the Santa Barbara Municipal Airport’s primary commercial runway will touch down on an upgraded $8.8 million runway.

The resurfacing project will remove the existing grooved surface, fill pavement cracks and add a new asphalt surface on the 6,052-foot runway, located on the west side of the airport property.

The Federal Aviation Administration is putting $7.34 million toward the project, and the airport's operating fund and capital fund are contributing $1.28 million.

The main runway was last resurfaced in 2006, project engineer Leif Reynolds said.

“Between that time and now, the runway is starting to show typical signs of deterioration such as longitudinal cracking which can cause debris to come up from the runway,” Reynolds said.

“On a runway, unlike a city street, this can be catastrophic to a jet engine if ingested. As this is the main air carrier runway at Santa Barbara Airport, and is open 24-7, it is difficult to conduct spot repairs on the runway.”

Santa Barbara's Airport Commission heard a staff presentation about the project last week.

“This is a major project for the airport,” Airport Director Hazel Johns said at the meeting.

The Santa Barbara Airport is owned and operated by the city of Santa Barbara and serves more than 720,000 passengers annually.

The runway 7/25 rehabilitation work will be completed in two phases next year, from April through July, according to the city.

Phase No.1 is anticipated to start in April, and the airport will be closed from 10 p.m. to 6 a.m. Phase No.2 will start in June, with the airport closed from midnight to 6 a.m.

— Noozhawk staff writer Brooke Holland can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.