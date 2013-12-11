‘Songs of the Season’ to Serenade Visitors to Santa Barbara Airport

In the spirit of the holiday season, the Santa Barbara Airport announces its third annual Songs of the Season next Monday through Thursday, Dec. 16-19, at the John T. Rickard Airline Terminal.

Songs of the Season will feature the Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir, the San Marcos High School Madcappella Choir, the Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers and the Young Singers Club. These local school choirs and ensembles will entertain passengers and visitors each day.

The schedule of performances are as follows and may be subject to change.

» Dec. 16, 6 p.m. — Santa Barbara High School Madrigal Singers

» Dec. 17, 5 p.m. — Dos Pueblos High School Jazz Choir

» Dec. 18, 2 p.m. — San Marcos High School Madcappella Choir

» Dec. 19, 3:45 p.m. — The Young Singers

The public is invited to attend these holiday performances sponsored by the City of Santa Barbara Airport Department.

Parking is available at the airport’s Short Term Parking Lot across from the Airline Terminal. Rates are $2 for the first 60 minutes and $1 for each additional hour.

The Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara, serving over 720,000 passengers annually.

— Hazel Johns is assistant director for the Santa Barbara Airport.