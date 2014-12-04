Friday, June 22 , 2018, 9:50 pm | A Few Clouds 60º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Surprises Passengers with Holiday Flash Mob

By Hazel Johns for the Santa Barbara Airport | December 4, 2014 | 8:45 p.m.

On Wednesday afternoon, the Santa Barbara Airport surprised arriving and departing passengers with a burst of holiday cheer.

While checking in 3-year-old Juliet Cipriano and her grandmother, Angela Cipriano, United Airlines customer service agent Peter Kravchuk suddenly burst into song with an operatic version of the holiday classic “Jingle Bells.” Passengers, enjoying the spirit of the season, clapped and sang along.

Minutes later, a lone voice began singing Handel’s “Hallelujah Chorus.” Other students joined in until the entire 60-member San Marcos Madrigal Choir, led by director of vocal music Carolyn Teraoka-Brady congregated in the central lobby and second-floor balcony. Echoes of the angelic music could be heard throughout the entire airline terminal. As the song ended, the audience gave the choir thunderous applause.

Thinking the event was over, passengers began to move across the lobby toward baggage claim or up the escalators to security when suddenly the Rat Kings and two of his warriors entered the lobby and were immediately joined by 15 other characters from The Nutcracker. Passengers paused to follow the 20 costumed ballet dancers, from the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet, as they performed this holiday classic, lead by co-artistic director Sean Crawford.

“We wanted to try something different this year during the holiday season to welcome our passengers to Santa Barbara Airport," said Hazel Johns, airport director. "We wanted local talent and were successful in having the exceptional and award-winning San Marcos Madrigal Choir, the Santa Barbara Festival Ballet and our very own airline employee, Peter Kravchuk, perform. Each segment was filmed and will be released through social media in the next two weeks.”

The San Marcos Madrigal Choir will perform their Winter Concert at 7 p.m. Dec. 15-16 at San Rogue Parish Church, 3200 Calle Cedro in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Festival Ballet will perform The Nutcracker at 2:30 and 7 p.m. Dec. 13 and at 2:30 p.m. Dec. 14 at the Arlington Theater, 1317 State St. in Santa Barbara.

The Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara and serves more than 700,000 passengers annually.

— Hazel Johns is director of the Santa Barbara Airport.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 