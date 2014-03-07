Santa Barbara Airport to Close Auxiliary Parking Lot

The Santa Barbara Airport has announced that, effective April 1, the Long Term Parking Lot 2, off of Hollister Avenue and Frederick Lopez Road, will no longer be available for passenger parking.
“We have been monitoring our parking lots, and it is apparent that short term and long term parking, immediately adjacent to the terminal with a combined total of 994 parking spaces, are sufficient for our current passenger traffic,” said Hazel Johns, acting airport director.
Parking rates will remain the same, Johns said:
Long Term Parking Lot 1 at 500 Fowler Road: 0-60 minutes, $ 2; each additional hour, $ 1; maximum charge per 24-hour period, $12.
Short Term Parking Lot at 500 Fowler Road: 0-60 minutes, $ 2; each additional hour, $ 1; maximum charge per 24-hour period, $20
Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara, serving over 710,000 passengers annually.