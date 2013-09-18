Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 7:02 am | Fair 52º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Dedicates New John T. Rickard Terminal

By Lynn Houston for the Santa Barbara Airport | updated logo | September 18, 2013 | 10:21 a.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport on Monday hosted the John T. Rickard Terminal dedication ceremony.

Jack Rickard
John Rickard

The ceremony honored John “Jack” Rickard, a visionary and leader whose foresight helped define Santa Barbara today. He was an esteemed attorney and judge, influential mayor, and a native son of Santa Barbara.

The community brought forward suggestions for naming the city’s new airline terminal and in October 2012 the Santa Barbara City Council chose to name the new facility for Rickard in honor of his service and significant contributions to the community. 

Rickard was born in 1913 to the Santa Barbara Postmaster James Bickel Rickard and Acacia Teresa Orena. His family lineage traces back to Don Jose Antonio Julian de la Guerra y Noriega, the last Comandante of the Royal Presidio de Santa Barbara.

After distinguished service in World War II, Rickard returned to Santa Barbara with his bride of two years, Marion Ester Foster, and opened a law practice. The couple raised five sons — James, Robert, John Jr., Thomas and Dennis. He soon became an active part of the business community and was appointed to the city’s Harbor Commission. Instrumental in revitalizing Old Spanish Days Fiesta, Rickard served as El Presidente from 1948 through 1949. He brought back honored traditions to the city’s largest civic celebration.

In 1951, Rickard’s political career began with his election as city attorney and then in, at age 39, he ran a successful campaign for Mayor and served two terms ending in 1957. It is under his leadership that the city expanded its borders by extending sewer service to neighboring property owners, attracted light industry to the area; master planned the waterfront, and constructed a new municipal golf course.

Throughout his life he served on numerous charitable and community boards and was named Man of the Year by the Greater Santa Barbara Advertising Club for his many civic and community contributions. He was the first president of the Santa Barbara Trust for Historic Preservation. 

In 1968, he was appointed by California Gov. Ronald Reagan to the Santa Barbara County Superior Court bench, filling a new post created by the Legislature the previous year. Judge Rickard, who held the position until 1982 when he retired, was well respected for his firm and fair decisions. Judge Rickard passed away on May 18, 2000.

One of the most significant contributions he made was as the primary architect of legislation that established a marine sanctuary to protect the Santa Barbara coastline from offshore oil development. The legislation included a unique approach to annex the city’s airport property, which allowed for continued growth and improvement of the Santa Barbara Airport.

“We are proud to honor the accomplishments of John 'Jack' T. Rickard — his vision of our city and our airport — so vital to the Santa Barbara economy for both visitors and residents alike,” said Karen Ramsdell, airport director.

The Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara and serves about 725,000 passengers annually.

— Lynn Houston represents the Santa Barbara Airport.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 