Santa Barbara Airport to Hold Full-Scale Emergency Exercise

A full-scale disaster exercise of the Santa Barbara Airport Emergency Plan will take place from 9 to 11 a.m. next Wednesday, Oct. 9.

The purpose of the exercise is for local emergency organizations to gain practice and preparedness for a mutual aid response in the event of a major aircraft disaster.

Agencies participating in this year’s drill include:

» City of Santa Barbara — Airport Department

» City of Santa Barbara — Police and Fire Departments and Office of Emergency Services

» Santa Barbara County — Fire, Sheriff, Coroner’s and Office of Emergency Management

» Santa Barbara County — Public Health Department

» Federal Aviation Administration

» Federal Bureau of Investigation

» Transportation Security Administration

» American Medical Response

» American Red Cross

» American Eagle Airlines

» Signature Flight Support

» UCSB – Campus Police, Transportation, and Office of Emergency Services

» Santa Barbara City College — EMT students medical emergency role-playing volunteers

» Metropolitan Transit District — Loan of bus to simulate a commercial aircraft

» Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital

» Goleta Valley Cottage Hospital

» AMPCO

Please note that the mock scenario for this exercise will involve a certain amount of smoke from the airfield area northwest of the main runway. The smoke may be seen by those traveling on Hollister Avenue between Aero Camino and Los Carneros Road. The live exercise will be conducted in compliance with Federal Aviation Administration requirements.

The Santa Barbara Airport maintains an emergency plan outlining response procedures and agencies that must effectively respond to and manage emergency situations that occur on Airport property. Federal law requires that this plan be tested via a simulated incident every three years.

— Tracy Lincoln is the operations manager for the Santa Barbara Airport.