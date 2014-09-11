Santa Barbara Airport to Observe Moment of Silence for 9/11

A moment of silence will be observed at 8:46 a.m. Thursday, the 13th anniversary of the 9/11 attacks, at the Santa Barbara Airport airline terminal.

All airport operations will be temporarily suspended for 60 seconds in order to observe Patriot Day and honor those who lost their lives during the attack on the United States 13 years ago.

By presidential proclamation, Americans are called on to observe Patriot Day each Sept. 11 in remembrance of the nearly 3,000 people who died in 2001, when terrorists hijacked four commercial airliners and struck targets in the United States.

The time of 8:46 a.m. (EST) marks the moment when the first plane flew into the World Trade Center.

Flags will be displayed at half-staff throughout the airport in honor of the fallen.

— Hazel Johns is director of the Santa Barbara Airport.