Santa Barbara Airport to Screen TSA Pre-Check Passengers for Program Enrollment

By Gina Potthoff, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @ginapotthoff | September 15, 2015 | 1:27 p.m.

Frequent flyers will be able to enroll in the TSA Pre-check Program at Santa Barbara Airport for the first time ever next month.

The program that allows airline passengers to skip ahead of security lines without removing their belts, jackets, shoes, laptops and liquids will come to Santa Barbara Airport the week of Monday, Oct. 19 to register passengers over five days.

Approved passengers can step into TSA, or Transportation Security Administration, pre-check lanes at nearly every major domestic airport and some small to mid-sized airports.

Even Santa Barbara has TSA pre-check lanes, although only when there’s enough TSA staffing, so not often, according to airport director Hazel Johns.

Until now, the closest place local flyers could get the special clearance was at Oxnard Airport by appointment only, she said.

“This way we’re just making it more convenient,” Johns said, noting TSA pre-check passengers still go through the screening machine.

“They’re eligible to go to the front of the line. They still go through and make sure you’re not carrying a gun or knife or whatever.”

Some 150 or so locals — mostly business travelers — were interested in the service, according to the Santa Barbara Travel Bureau, so the airport looked into offering the screening.

A TSA-approved company will enroll travelers for the pre-check program from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Oct. 19-23 at the Santa Barbara Airport Airline Terminal, 500 James Fowler Rd.

The process, which shouldn’t take longer than 30 minutes, involves fingerprinting and costs $85. Those interested can fill out an application online ahead of time and bring either a passport to show citizenship or a current, unexpired driver’s license as photo ID, and the original or certified copy of his or her birth certificate.

“If we get inundated with a lot of applications … we can extend it,” Johns said, adding service providers could stay up to a month to complete enrollment.

According to TSA, more than 120 airports have dedicated TSA pre-check lanes with 11 participating airlines.

The pre-check application fee must be paid onsite with a credit card, money order, company check or certified cashier’s check. No cash or personal checks will be accepted.

Once approved, passengers get a Known Traveler Number, or KTN, which will be included on all future boarding passes on any airline at participating airports.

Regional passengers can pre-enroll and schedule an appointment by clicking here and selecting “Santa Barbara” as the enrollment location.

For more information on the process, visit the TSA website by clicking here.

