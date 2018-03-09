Santa Barbara Airport Wins National Service Awards

Santa Barbara Airport (SBA) has been acknowledged with service awards from two major airline carriers.

United Airlines announced Santa Barbara’s “depart differently” airport as one of three winners of the 2017 Quality First Award, for earning the highest points in its respective tier for combine performance across a variety of service markers.

"Congratulations to SBA on this exceptional achievement," United Airlines Operation leadership team said. "Your commitment to our customers and United’s overall operational successes is greatly appreciated.”

For the first time, SBA also received a Customer Cup Award from American Airlines. Customer Cups are categorized and awarded by market size from largest stations to smallest stations, according to flight activity.

The award recognizes airport teams for their performance in serving customers at the airport across five primary customer touch points: departure dependability, turn flight dependability, baggage performance, customer feedback, and overall airport satisfaction.

American Airlines said SBA won because, “They’re on time, customers love them, and they keep bags on track.”

On Feb. 27, the airport held a celebration with SBA’s American Airlines Envoy, where they presented Robert van Duin, general manager for American Airlines Envoy-SBA, with the silver Customer Cup.

“These honors mean a lot to our airport and our carrier teams,” said Hazel Johns, airport director. “This has been a busy year for SBA as we have increase passenger loads by 8 percent while navigating the natural disasters that have affected our entire region.

"We are proud that we have been able to keep customer service up front and center.”

