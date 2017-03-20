Santa Barbara Alum Ben Brewer Earns All-American Swimming Honors at Cal Lutheran

Swimming

SHENANDOAH, Texas. – Former Santa Barbara High swimmer Benjamin Brewer made history for Cal Lutheran Monday, swimming his way to the first All-America recognition for the Kingsmen on the final day of the 2017 NCAA Division III Swimming & Diving National Championships.

After setting a new Southern California Intercollegiate Athletic Conference Championships Meet and CLU record in the 1650 freestyle (15:28.26) to take home gold at last month’s conference meet, the first-year swimmer stepped up to race the top swimmers from the rest of the country in his signature event.

Entering with a seed time that was the third fastest in the country, Brewer clocked a 15:28.80 to place fourth and bring home his first national honor.

“It feels pretty cool to be able to put CLU on the national map with the first All-America,” said Brewer, a Santa Barbara beach lifeguard. “I had a great time here at Nationals and I hope I got the attention of potential recruits, because it is an amazing school that many don’t know about.”

Additionally, with a Thursday 400 Individual Medley (IM) preliminary swim of 4:01.83 he earned a spot in the consolation finals. At night, he swam a 4:03.75 to finish 16th and earn Honorable Mention All-America.

Finally, with a 500 free swim of 4:31.59 he was named the second alternate for finals. The time was also the fastest SCIAC showing of the meet.

Brewer said he could not have gotten here alone. “I want to thank all the coaches who pushed me all year and allowed me to achieve this accomplishment.”