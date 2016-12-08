Sunday, April 15 , 2018, 5:52 am | Fair 51º

 
 
 
 
Water Polo

Santa Barbara Alum Lara Kostruba Playing for Germany at Youth World Championship

Lara Kostruba, center, reunites with her 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club teammates, from left, Abbi Hill, Paige Hauschild, Jewel Roemer and Ryann Neushul at the Four Nations Tournament in Canberra, Australia. Kostruba plays for Germany while the other four girls play for Team USA. Click to view larger
Lara Kostruba, center, reunites with her 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club teammates, from left, Abbi Hill, Paige Hauschild, Jewel Roemer and Ryann Neushul at the Four Nations Tournament in Canberra, Australia. Kostruba plays for Germany while the other four girls play for Team USA. (Peter Neushul photo)
By Barry Punzal, Noozhawk Sports Editor | @NoozhawkSports | December 8, 2016 | 1:36 p.m.

Local girls water polo has gone global.

The 805 Santa Barbara Water Polo Club has a member playing for Germany in next week's FINA Youth World Championships in Auckland, New Zealand.

Lara Kostruba, a 2016 graduate of Santa Barbara High and an All-Channel League and All-Southern California selection as a senior, is on the German National Youth squad. She played against 805 teammates Abbi Hill, Ryann Neushul, Paige Hauschild and Jewel Roemer of the U.S. Team on Thursday at the Four Nations Tournament in Canberra, Australia. Team USA dominated the game, winning 19-2. Hauschild scored four goals, Neushul had three, Hill two and Roember one.

The teams now head to Auckland, where they'll compete for a world title from Dec. 12-18.

Kostruba's Germany team is in a group with Hungary, Canada and Mexico. Team USA plays Japan, Greece and China in group play.

Kostruba was accepted into Brown University and Cal but elected to go to college in Germany, reported Noozhawk correspondent Peter Neushul from New Zealand.

