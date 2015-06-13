Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club to Host Presentation on Communications in Cuba

The Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club (SBARC) welcomes Levi Maaia as its guest speaker this month.

Maaia, a Ph.D. candidate at UC Santa Barbara’s Gevirtz Graduate School of Education, recently traveled to Cuba as part of an educational research delegation. His goal in visiting the island was to better understand the state of communications, technology and education there.

While he was in Havana, he met with employees of the state-run telephone company, polytechnic university administrators and amateur radio operators at a Cuban ham radio station.

Although Havana lies just 90 miles from the Florida coast, for more than 50 years, the U.S. embargo and travel ban has kept all but a few Americans from visiting. Mail, telephone calls and Internet traffic have been forced to take circuitous routes to Cuba from the United States, making most forms of communication between the two nations expensive and unreliable.

Despite these circumstances, amateur radio operators from the United States and Cuba are in regular contact using amateur radio, creating international goodwill by sharing their passion for radio on the air.

Maaia will share photos and video from his visit, which includes a never-before-seen peek at some of the ingenious making, homebrewing and hacking that has kept communications and technology working despite so many challenges to maintaining equipment.

This is a rare opportunity to get an inside look at life in Cuba and learn a little about what life there is like.

All monthly meetings of the nonprofit Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club are free and open to the public. The June meeting begins at 7 p.m. Friday, June 19, at the Goleta Union School District, 401 N. Fairview Ave. across the street from the Goleta Branch Library. The program starts at 7:30 p.m.

— Darryl Widman is the media contact for the Santa Barbara Amateur Radio Club.