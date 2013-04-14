Thursday, May 3 , 2018, 6:32 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Colorful Characters Catch Wind and Brighten the Skies for Annual Kite Festival at SBCC

Dreary conditions don't put a damper on family-friendly event, drawing hundreds of kite fliers from all over

By Gabriella Slabiak, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | April 14, 2013 | 7:30 p.m.

[Click here for a Noozhawk photo gallery from the event.]

SpongeBob SquarePants, Barbie, Buzz Lightyear, Spiderman, Yoda and other creatures flew high above — and not so high — Santa Barbara City College’s West Campus, where the 28th annual Santa Barbara Kite Festival was held Sunday.

Vibrant kites in all shapes and sizes dotted the gray sky as host David Hefferman walked the grounds, engaging the 300 to 400 of people gazing high from their blankets spread out on the bluffs. The overcast day seemed not to affect the willingness of kite fans to come and fly.

“They bring people together,” Hefferman said about kites. “We’re all too connected to our phones and we should be connected to a kite instead.”

Hot dogs and snacks were sold to those who got hungry and didn’t bring their own picnic food. Two bounce houses were blown up for children who preferred keeping their eyes on the ground. Those who forgot their kites, or any accessories needed to fly their tethered aircrafts, could purchase it at a vendor booth.

Hefferman said he has participated in the festival for 24 years, witnessing families gathering and kids putting their “dreams on a string.”

“I think it’s as fundamental to family play as learning how to ride a bike,” he told Noozhawk. “We all have tales of one kite that got away.”

Superheroes, dragons, ladybugs and other forms of kites took to the sky as Hefferman walked around announcing entrants in competitions like “the most beautiful,” “the highest flying” and “the biggest one.”

“Not everyday we get to fly the kite,” said 4-year-old Paige Huggins, who traveled from Simi Valley with her parents, grandparents and 2-year-old brother just to attend the festival.

“It’s so hard it keeps tripping on the ground,” the young kiter said of her entry.

Her colorful butterfly with a yellow tail won the title as the most beautiful kite. The prize was a dinner for four at Los Arroyos.

“Usually, we come every year,” said Paige’s mother, Dee Dee. “It’s just a really nice, family-fun thing to do.”

The festival takes place around the same time every year in April — proclaimed Kite Month in Santa Barbara by the City Council in 2007.

Noozhawk intern Gabriella Slabiak can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Maestro, Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover, Debit

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 