Santa Barbara Police, Coalition Against Gun Violence Holding Anonymous Gun Buyback

By Sgt. Riley Harwood for the Santa Barbara Police Department | June 5, 2014 | 3:41 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Police Department and the Coalition Against Gun Violence will be hosting an Anonymous Gun Buyback on Saturday, June 14 from 8 a.m. to noon in the parking lot of the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Anyone seeking to dispose of an unwanted firearm may do so anonymously at the event.

Vons Supermarket gift cards worth $100 will be given to people turning in functioning handguns, shotguns and rifles, and $200 Vons Supermarket gift cards will be given to people turning in functioning California classified assault weapons, while supplies last. Additionally, free gun locks will also be given away to anybody wanting one, while supplies last.

Firearms should be transported to the Gun Buyback unloaded and in the trunks of vehicles.

Ammunition for handguns, shotguns and rifles will also be collected at the Gun Buyback; however, gift cards will not be provided in exchange for these items. Under no circumstances should explosives or military ordnance such as hand grenades or artillery shells be brought to the event.

Santa Barbara Mayor Helene Schneider will be hosting a press conference to provide additional details about the Gun Buyback at 4 p.m. Monday, June 9 on the steps of City Hall, 735 Anacapa St. Santa Barbara Chief of Police Cam Sanchez and Coalition Against Gun Violence chairwoman Toni Wellen will also be present.

— Sgt. Riley Harwood is a public information officer for the Santa Barbara Police Department.

 
