Local News

Santa Barbara Apartment Project Wins Support for Conversion of 4 Units to Vacation Rentals

Planning Commission unanimously backs revision for proposed 28-unit development in 400 block of East Haley Street

Project Click to view larger
A proposed three-story rental apartment project planned for 401-409 E. Haley St., across from The Mill development, initially called for 28 residential units. A revised proposal would replace four of the units with short-term vacation rentals. (Vanguard Planning rendering)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | June 17, 2018 | 10:30 p.m.

The developer of a 28-unit apartment rental project proposed for Santa Barbara’s Eastside wants to replace four of its units with four short-term vacation rentals.

The Santa Barbara Planning Commission on Thursday gave its general support for the changes to the three-story project on the corner of East Haley and Laguna streets. On a 6-0 vote, the commissioners agreed that the project proposal remained consistent with the city’s general plan, although some expressed concerns.

The commission’s comments will be forwarded to the Architectural Board of Review.

“If I were advising you, I would say you were crazy to bring this back out into the air for more attention,” Planning Commissioner Jay Higgins told the applicant, represented by Jarrett Gorin, principal at Vanguard Planning.

“You’re throwing a lot of stuff in there ... You are going to throw in some STRs. I don’t know why you would want to do that to your project. Please don’t come back with a (marijuana) dispensary and a cell tower, too.”

The original proposal included plans for 28 rental apartments at 401-409 E. Haley St., across from The Mill development. The revised proposal makes some interior changes, but replaces four residential units with the short-term vacation rentals.

The plans call for 13 two-bedroom units, seven one-bedroom units and four studios. The project also includes 797 square feet of commercial space for a coffee shop and another 1,547 square feet of office/retail space.

As for the vacation rentals, three of the units — two one-bedroom units and a studio — would not have full kitchens, only a bar, sink and refrigerator. A fourth vacation rental, a two-bedroom unit, would have a full kitchen.

Gorin emphasized that the project was being revised, not changed.

“This project doesn’t exist yet,” he said. “We are not proposing to convert any AUD (average unit-size density) units into short-term rentals. We’re simply changing a project description to include four short-term rentals in the place of four units that were previously going to be AUD units.”

The City of Santa Barbara hopes that its AUD program will encourage developers to build rental apartments. Since 2013, the city has approved more than 300 such units.

Short-term vacation rentals are allowed in the city’s commercial zones where hotels are allowed, as is the case with this project.

Community activist Anna Marie Gott called on the city to first develop a short-term vacation rental ordinance because, she said, too many residents are illegally renting out vacation units. She said the city must ensure that short-term rentals are not going to be run out of projects approved under the AUD program.

“Adding these units to an AUD project is just not sound policy,” Gott said. “It makes everyone’s life more difficult. The city is sloppy in monitoring its own ordinances.”

Gorin said personal views on short-term vacation rentals shouldn’t hold up a project.

“It’s OK if people in the public don’t like the law, but the law is the law,” he said. “To delay a project because of a future ordinance would be unfortunate.”

Commissioner Sheila Lodge expressed some concerns, as well.

“I am very disappointed in the direction this project has gone in,” she said.

Lodge said she would prefer an all-housing project, since commercial development creates the need for more housing, which exacerbates Santa Barbara’s housing challenges.

Commissioner Michael Jordan countered that he liked the overall development.

“It is situated in my mind on an underdeveloped parcel and will be redeveloped to provide a community benefit,” he said. “I think it’s a great addition to the corridor.”

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

