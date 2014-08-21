Thursday, June 7 , 2018, 1:57 am | Fair 58º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Appearance by ‘Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening to Follow Marathon Screening

By Karna Hughes for UCSB Arts & Lectures | August 21, 2014 | 9:00 a.m.

Cable channel FXX will mark the 25th anniversary of The Simpsons with a marathon screening of all 500-plus episodes in the show’s history that began Wednesday and will run through Sept. 1. That’s a lot of “Cowabunga, dude!”

In the Santa Barbara area, cable subscribers can turn their dials to FXX Channel 78 starting at 10 a.m. The shows will be aired in chronological order, 24 hours a day through the entire run.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will feature Matt Groening, the famed creator of The Simpsons, in a rare appearance titled "An Evening with Matt Groening & Lynda Barry" a 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 at the Arlington Theatre.

The only West Coast appearance of the two cartoonists (Barry is the renowned creator of the comic strip, Ernie Pook’s Comeek) is subtitled "Love, Hate & Comics: The Friendship That Would Not Die." The pair met and became friends more than 35 years ago while students at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.

For tickets or more information to the UCSB Arts & Lectures event, call 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

UCSB Arts & Lectures thanks lynda.com for its major corporate support of the 2013-14 season.

— Karna Hughes is a senior publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]com. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 