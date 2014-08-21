Santa Barbara Appearance by ‘Simpsons’ Creator Matt Groening to Follow Marathon Screening

Cable channel FXX will mark the 25th anniversary of The Simpsons with a marathon screening of all 500-plus episodes in the show’s history that began Wednesday and will run through Sept. 1. That’s a lot of “Cowabunga, dude!”

In the Santa Barbara area, cable subscribers can turn their dials to FXX Channel 78 starting at 10 a.m. The shows will be aired in chronological order, 24 hours a day through the entire run.

UCSB Arts & Lectures will feature Matt Groening, the famed creator of The Simpsons, in a rare appearance titled "An Evening with Matt Groening & Lynda Barry" a 8 p.m. Friday, Oct. 10 at the Arlington Theatre.

The only West Coast appearance of the two cartoonists (Barry is the renowned creator of the comic strip, Ernie Pook’s Comeek) is subtitled "Love, Hate & Comics: The Friendship That Would Not Die." The pair met and became friends more than 35 years ago while students at Evergreen State College in Olympia, Wash.

For tickets or more information to the UCSB Arts & Lectures event, call 805.893.3535 or purchase online by clicking here.

— Karna Hughes is a senior publicist for UCSB Arts & Lectures.