New Director Chosen to Lead Santa Barbara Airport

The Santa Barbara City Council voted Tuesday to appoint Henry Thompson, who has 35 years of airport management experience, as Santa Barbara’s new airport director.

He will start his position Feb. 1, according to city officials.

Thompson will oversee the operations, maintenance, fiscal management and long-term capital planning for the Santa Barbara Airport, which includes 61 employees and a $20 million operating budget, city officials said.

According to a news release, Thompson served as the airport director for Shreveport Regional Airport in Louisiana, where he improved the airport’s financial management and developed new strategic goals.

“I am both honored and humbled to be selected as the new airport director for the city of Santa Barbara,” Thompson said in a statement. “I appreciate the confidence demonstrated by the airport commission and City Council throughout this appointment and confirmation process.

“I look forward to joining the SBA team and building upon the airport’s many successes,” he continued.

Thompson replaces Hazel Johns, who left at the end of August.

His experience includes management positions at the city and county of San Francisco Airport Commission and the San Jose Airport.

He also served as an air traffic controller in the United States Air Force.

Thompson received a bachelor’s degree from the National University in San Diego and a master’s degree in business administration from Golden Gate University.

“Henry is known for taking on tough issues and effective management and mentoring of airport staff,” City Administrator Paul Casey said in a statement. “I think he will bring a breadth of experience in all airport operations to Santa Barbara.”

According to the city, Thompson holds numerous certifications from professional airport associations, including the Airports Council International, International Airport Professional, American Association of Airport Executives, Airport Security Coordinator and Federal Aviation Administration Air Traffic Controller.

