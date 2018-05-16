Saturday, June 30 , 2018, 2:28 pm | Partly Cloudy 70º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Renews Wildland Fire Suppression Assessment District

By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | May 16, 2018 | 10:28 p.m.

The Santa Barbara City Council voted unanimously this week to renew an annual wildland fire suppression fee assessed on properties in high-fire-danger areas within the city. 

Tuesday's vote was 5-0, with Councilwoman Kristen Sneddon recusing herself because she lives in the city's Foothill Zone.

The fee for single-family homes in the Foothill Zone will be $82.20 and $101.93 per single family home in the Extreme Foothill Zone.

"Since 2006, its services have been really valuable in increasing homeowner awareness of the threat wildfire poses to their property and also provides programs to reduce the threat and impacts that wildfires have themselves in the city of Santa Barbara," said Chris Braden, a fire services specialist for the city. 

The fee will help pay for a variety of services, including:

Vegetation Road Clearance: Every year, the assessment pays for 14 miles of road clearance in the city's Foothill and Extreme Foothill Zones

Defensible Space Inspection and Assistance: Provides assistance to property owners in creating defensible space around their homes. The assessment also provides chipping services to residents after the vegetation has been cut. 

Vegetation Management: Firefighting crews will remove flammable vegetation in open land outside of property owner’s defensible space.

The Wildland Fire Assessment terms allow for the fee to rise with the Consumer Price Index, in an amount not to exceed 4 percent per year. This year's increase was 3.60 percent.

The fee is expected to generate $272,404 for 2019. The tax will be levied on people's property tax bills. 

"If we get more rain, that would mean more vegetation to clear, we hope we get more rain, but that may impact your program," said Mayor Cathy Murillo.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 