Santa Barbara Architects Combine Forces to Create New Design Firm

JM Holliday Associates and De Vicente Mills Architecture have combined forces to form DMHA Architecture + Interior Design in downtown Santa Barbara.

The firm’s expanded design team dramatically increases the company’s capacities and expertise to handle a growing project workload for clients located throughout the state of California.

“This team association brings together the best of both our organizations and expands our firm’s capabilities and bandwidth to better meet the needs of our commercial, institutional and residential clients.” said DMHA Principal Architect Michael Holliday FAIA.

The firm’s architectural offices will be located at 1 North Calle Cesar Chavez, Suite 102 within the SYNERGY Business & Technology Center, an innovative office project that the firm designed to accommodate the needs of local entrepreneurs and startup companies.

“We love having our offices located just a few blocks from the beach in such a beautiful, creative studio space … complete with 30-foot-high ceilings, natural day lighted interiors and surrounded by a number of other innovative organizations,” said Ryan Mills, principal designer for the firm.

DMHA principals have been working within the Santa Barbara area for decades and have been very involved in giving back to benefit local nonprofit and social justice organizations.

“We believe in giving back to our community and are excited about the growing opportunities to support the Santa Barbara business community with an expanded team of talented design professionals.” principal Ed De Vicente said.

Holliday has been involved as a community leader for more than 20 years, serving as a past chairman of the Santa Barbara Region Chamber of Commerce, a past president of the AIA Santa Barbara Chapter and currently as a board member with the MIT Enterprise Forum, the UCSB Economic Forecast Project and Kids Helping Kids. He was also recognized last year as a Fellow in the American Institute of Architects, an honor shared by only 3 percent of architects nationwide.

De Vicente is a licensed architect and the Santa Barbara’s only Architectural Certified Passive Home Consultant with an expertise in energy efficiency and sustainable design. Both De Vicente and Mills have been involved in working with Habitat for Humanity and are serving as the architects for the organization’s latest project in the downtown area.

DMHA’s seasoned team of design professionals utilize state-of-the-art software CAD tools, which include 3-D Building Information Modeling (BIM) and incorporation of Passive Design principles into every project. The results are award-winning sustainable projects that are innovative for the people who utilize them and inspiring for the people who live in them.

Recent DMHA team designed projects have won a number of awards, including the 2013 Best Architecture & Design Award from National Student Housing Business Magazine, the 2012 USGBC C4 Best Overall Award and the 2011 State of California Governors Environmental and Economic Leadership Award for the LOOP Student Housing Project in Isla Vista. The team also received the 2012 Best Commercial Building Award from Santa Barbara Beautiful for their new commercial structure at 1100 Santa Barbara St. in downtown Santa Barbara, across from the venerated Santa Barbara County Courthouse.

Local architect and noted civic leader Bill Mahan said this project represents “one of the nicest designs that’s been done in Santa Barbara since the 1930s … beautiful composition, simple, it’s a stand out.” In addition the architects received the 2010 GREEN Commercial project of the Year Award from the SBCA.

Over the years, DMHA firm principals have been involved in working with a number of Santa Barbara’s leading institutions, including the County of Santa Barbara, the City of Santa Barbara, UCSB, Westmont College, Santa Barbara City College, Habitat for Humanity, the Daniel Bryant Youth and Family Treatment Center as well as a number of the area’s leading commercial high-technology companies.

“Our team is very excited about the future opportunities,” Holliday said. “Santa Barbara is a very special place … and to whom much is given much is required. We are optimistic about the expanded business opportunities that our new team provides to meet the growing needs of our clients located throughout the Central Coast region.”

To find out more about DMHA Architecture, visit its new website by clicking here.

— SYNERGY Media represents DMHA Architecture + Interior Design.