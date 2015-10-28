Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review Backs New Citywide Sign Program

Advice

Pasadena-based design firm hired to remove "sign clutter" and create a universal design to guide people around the city

Santa Barbara wants to create a citywide “​wayfinding signage program” that helps tourists and locals find high-profile, iconic spots around town.

The city’s Public Works Department hired Pasadena-based firm Hunt Design to create signs directing people through El Pueblo Viejo landmark district, waterfront areas and the city at large.

Signs would point people to places such as the Santa Barbara County Courthouse, the Santa Barbara Museum of Art, the Santa Barbara Mission and the Santa Barbara Bowl.

“​The idea here is to get drivers from whatever arterial streets and freeways to the city of Santa Barbara, to try to mark entrances and try to drive people to destinations, many of which are landmark historic destinations,” project manager Jennifer Bressler said.

Bressler and Browning Allen, the city’s transportation manager, took the proposal to the city’s Architectural Board of Review on Monday.

Bressler said the signs will also help pedestrians.

“​Santa Barbara has an inherent character of walkability that we are trying to capitalize on, trying to get people from the waterfront to downtown and vice versa,”​ Bressler said.

Santa Barbara is full of “​sign clutter” and it is time to create a comprehensive sign program, she said.

She showed pictures of about 15 different existing photos of Santa Barbara signs saying scenic drive, coast route, Music Academy and Amtrak all in different fonts, shapes and sizes.

“When you look at all the signs at one time they don’t work as a family and the idea is to create something that is distinctive just to Santa Barbara,”​ Bressler said.

The ABR did not vote on the proposed sign program but provided comments to the city and designer. The city’s ABR and Sign Committee will vote on the project in a joint meeting next week.

Bressler said she was trying to “pull together a family, something that is cohesive, but it is a working network of getting drivers directed through the city getting them parked, getting them walking.”​

The waterfront signs would be blue, the El Pueblo Viejo signs would be brown and the overall city signs would be green.

Most of the ABR members were supportive of the sign program as a whole, but board chairman Kirk Gradin took exception to the proposed shape of the design.

“To me, my first reaction was, ‘Oh, that’s what Taco Bell does,’”​ Gradin said of the bell-shaped top and bottom of the signs.

“My almost first reaction was, couldn’t we come up with something a little more creative?”

He said the signs looked “a bit cliché,” adding that if he were designing the signs, “I would try to come up with something that is not so well-known, so often repeated shape.”​

ABR member Courtney Jane Miller approved of the overall program.

“I like this project,” she said. “I think it really helps tie together our community.”

She appreciated the patterns on the back of the signs, but said “the Santa Barbara text wants to be a touch bigger.”

Commissioner Scott Hopkins said he liked the proposal.

“I think the signs look beautiful,” Hopkins said. “Everything is just top-notch.”

— Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.