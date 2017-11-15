Sunday, April 8 , 2018, 2:41 am | Fair 59º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review Pushes Back Again on Old Coast Highway AUD Project

Proposal calls for four duplexes and a single-family home at the site; existing duplex would be relocated

A developer wants to place five prefabricated buildings — four duplexes and a single-family home — at this site at 415 Old Coast Highway. This potentially historic duplex at the site would be moved to Olive Street. Click to view larger
A developer wants to place five prefabricated buildings — four duplexes and a single-family home — at this site at 415 Old Coast Highway. This potentially historic duplex at the site would be moved to Olive Street. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk Photo)
By Joshua Molina, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @JECMolina | November 15, 2017 | 10:18 p.m.

Developers plan to place five prefabricated buildings on a corner of Old Coast Highway, but twice now the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review has said the project is not quite ready for approval.

Developer Kurt Oliver has proposed relocating a 1,740-square-foot, potentially historic duplex at the site to Olive Street, and in its place erecting four duplexes and a single-family home.

The nine 894-square-foot, two-bedroom units are proposed for 415 Old Coast Highway, on the corner of Ocean View Avenue in a neighborhood of mostly multifamily properties to the west of Montecito Country Club.

The developer also has proposed a new surface parking lot with nine parking spaces and nine long-term bike parking spaces on the 15,019-square-foot site, about a third of an acre.

“I have mixed feelings about this project,” said ABR member Howard Wittausch.

He said the site planning is “very good,” but he has problems with the architecture of the modular buildings, which are currently designed with flat roofs.

“The part that I am not so enamoured with is the architecture,” Wittausch said. “It’s hard on the eye and doesn’t blend in with the neighborhood and the architecture of the neighborhood. It is kind of a stand-alone project.”

ABR member Amy Fitzgerald Tripp agreed, saying, “It just feels really busy still.”

Wittausch also suggested the developers consider moving the parking farther away from the buildings.

“The parked cars come within six inches of the wall,” Wittausch said. “You may want to open that up a bit and get the cars a little further away from the building.”

The project is proposed under the city’s Average Unit-Sized Density Incentive Program, which was approved by the City Council in 2013 in an effort to encourage developers to build rental apartments.

Amy Fitzgerald Tripp, a member of the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review, believes the architecture of the project proposed for 415 Old Coast Highway is “too busy.” Click to view larger
Amy Fitzgerald Tripp, a member of the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review, believes the architecture of the project proposed for 415 Old Coast Highway is “too busy.” (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk Photo)

Since the cost of land is so expensive in Santa Barbara, the developers had opted for high-end condominium projects because apartments didn’t pencil out financially. The AUD program promotes the concept of high-density housing in some areas of the city, allowing developers to build more units on a property than would normally be allowed.

ABR chairman Kirk Gradin said he liked the project.

“This is an AUD project,” Gradin said. “Normally we see the building square footage maxed out and it is all one building and people are struggling to try and break it up and make it look like separate buildings. Here we starting with a proposal that’s already breaking up the building entirely separate masses, so to me it is a great approach.”

Gradin said the project was very “artfully done,” calling it “really handsome” and “tidy” and “well-composed.”

“I think this is a great little project,” Gradin said. “I love this project.”

The matter is scheduled to return to the ABR in December. The architect, Keith Rivera, said he would bring color renderings next time, as opposed to the black-and-white sketches he previously showed the board in two separate meetings.

Renderings show what a complex of four duplexes and a single-family home at 415 Old Coast Highway in Santa Barbara would look like. Click to view larger
Renderings show what a complex of four duplexes and a single-family home at 415 Old Coast Highway in Santa Barbara would look like. (Joshua Molina / Noozhawk Photo)

The home currently on the site was built in 1916, and was constructed in the Craftsman style. It is significant for its historical and architectural influence on the heritage of the City, according to the city's urban historian.

Noozhawk staff writer Joshua Molina can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 