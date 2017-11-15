Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review Pushes Back Again on Old Coast Highway AUD Project

Proposal calls for four duplexes and a single-family home at the site; existing duplex would be relocated

Developers plan to place five prefabricated buildings on a corner of Old Coast Highway, but twice now the Santa Barbara Architectural Board of Review has said the project is not quite ready for approval.

Developer Kurt Oliver has proposed relocating a 1,740-square-foot, potentially historic duplex at the site to Olive Street, and in its place erecting four duplexes and a single-family home.

The nine 894-square-foot, two-bedroom units are proposed for 415 Old Coast Highway, on the corner of Ocean View Avenue in a neighborhood of mostly multifamily properties to the west of Montecito Country Club.

The developer also has proposed a new surface parking lot with nine parking spaces and nine long-term bike parking spaces on the 15,019-square-foot site, about a third of an acre.

“I have mixed feelings about this project,” said ABR member Howard Wittausch.

He said the site planning is “very good,” but he has problems with the architecture of the modular buildings, which are currently designed with flat roofs.

“The part that I am not so enamoured with is the architecture,” Wittausch said. “It’s hard on the eye and doesn’t blend in with the neighborhood and the architecture of the neighborhood. It is kind of a stand-alone project.”

ABR member Amy Fitzgerald Tripp agreed, saying, “It just feels really busy still.”

Wittausch also suggested the developers consider moving the parking farther away from the buildings.

“The parked cars come within six inches of the wall,” Wittausch said. “You may want to open that up a bit and get the cars a little further away from the building.”

The project is proposed under the city’s Average Unit-Sized Density Incentive Program, which was approved by the City Council in 2013 in an effort to encourage developers to build rental apartments.

Since the cost of land is so expensive in Santa Barbara, the developers had opted for high-end condominium projects because apartments didn’t pencil out financially. The AUD program promotes the concept of high-density housing in some areas of the city, allowing developers to build more units on a property than would normally be allowed.

ABR chairman Kirk Gradin said he liked the project.

“This is an AUD project,” Gradin said. “Normally we see the building square footage maxed out and it is all one building and people are struggling to try and break it up and make it look like separate buildings. Here we starting with a proposal that’s already breaking up the building entirely separate masses, so to me it is a great approach.”

Gradin said the project was very “artfully done,” calling it “really handsome” and “tidy” and “well-composed.”

“I think this is a great little project,” Gradin said. “I love this project.”

The matter is scheduled to return to the ABR in December. The architect, Keith Rivera, said he would bring color renderings next time, as opposed to the black-and-white sketches he previously showed the board in two separate meetings.

The home currently on the site was built in 1916, and was constructed in the Craftsman style. It is significant for its historical and architectural influence on the heritage of the City, according to the city's urban historian.

